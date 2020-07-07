FISHING FOR COMPLIMENTS

Too pretty to eat? Perhaps, but don’t let that stop you. The Pepi’s Tuna Crudo makes a nice foil for the citrus segments and lemon vinaigrette. Sliced cucumbers and shaved fennel slaw bring crunch, and creamy avocado softens the zing of jalapeño rings. It is the sort of thing you can feel smug for consuming, and still have room to try the other items at the table.