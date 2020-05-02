WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE

Photography by Brent Bingham

A celebration is defined as “the action of marking one’s pleasure at an important event or occasion by engaging in enjoyable, typically social, activity.” Take the “action,” pair it with a glass of bubbly, give a gift of jewelry and let the celebration begin! For jewelry helps to celebrate love and give voice to our experiences. Just the word “baubles” makes us smile. And then, of course, there’s bangles and beads. In essence, every piece of jewelry is a story of love — be it a wedding, a birthday, or “just because.” The simple act of giving or receiving a piece of jewelry brings joy and a time celebrate and to remember — always.

18K white gold ruby and diamond half domed earrings available at Betteridge

18K gold necklace with rhodolite garnets, diamonds and other multi-colored stones by Bellarri available at Lamina

RIGHT HAND: 18K rose gold flower ring with multi-colored sapphires and diamonds by Parade a vailable at Lamina 14K rose gold ring with amethyst, blue topaz, citrine, peridot, iolite and garnet from Bellarri available at Lamina 18K rose gold and garnet M’AMA NON M’AMA bangle bracelet by Pomellato available at Betteridge

LEFT HAND: 14K yellow gold, rutilated quartz and white diamonds Cosmos ring by Mauri Pioppo available at Mauri Pioppo 18K white gold ruby and diamond domed ring available at Betteridge 14K yellow gold ruby and diamond ring available at Princess World Jewelers 14K yellow gold and kunzite ring by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery Blouse by Nina McLemore available at Nina McLemore



18K gold square necklace by Dorothee Striffler available at J. Cotter Gallery

18K yellow gold and diamond hand engraved necklace by Marco Bicego Jaipur Collection available at Maya Walker

LEFT HAND 14K yellow gold and ruby ring by Dan Telleen available at Karats Ruby and diamond round ring available at Michele’s 18K yellow gold ruby and sapphire cuff bracelet available at Michele’s

RIGHT HAND 18K gold and sterling silver ring with pink tourmaline and rubies by Goph Albitz available at J. Cotter Gallery 1920s diamond and ruby ring available at Michele’s 18K yellow gold cuff with green tourmaline cabochons by Ronda Coryell available at J. Cotter Gallery

Green velvet jacket available at Pepi Sports

Felt hat available at Gorsuch

Etched Stemware available at Kitchen Collage

14K gold bookend opal earrings by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery

18K yellow gold coral drop earrings by Carolyn Tyler available at Karats

14K yellow gold with watermelon tourmaline by Peter Small available at J. Cotter Gallery

18K white gold, moonstone and diamond Athena earrings by Mauri Pioppo available at Mauri Pioppo

22K gold and Peruvian opal necklace by Carolyn Tyler available at Karats

18K yellow gold, cabochon opal and diamond ray ring by Mauri Pioppo available at Mauri Pioppo

22K gold and Peruvian opal ring by Carolyn Tyler available at Karats

22K yellow gold tourmaline and ruby ring by Carolyn Tyler available at Karats

14K yellow gold and blue topaz by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery

All stemware available at Kitchen Collage

Natural pink cultured freshwater pearls with 18K rose gold rhodolite garnet and amethyst beads by Koji Kawamoto available at Karats

18K yellow gold collar necklace with London blue topaz, amethyst, citrine and green tourmaline by Marco Bicego Jaipur Collection available at Maya Walker

Butterfly brooch of an array of naturally colored gemstones set in 18K antiqued gold by Akiva Gil available exclusively at Karats

18K multi precious stone necklace by Marco Bicego Paradise Collection available at Maya Walker

RIGHT HAND: 14K yellow gold ring with amethyst and diamonds available at Michele’s

LEFT HAND: 14K yellow gold and amethyst ring available at Michelle’s 18K yellow gold and rubellite tourmaline ring by Dan Telleen available at Karats 14K yellow gold and amethyst ring by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery 18K yellow gold and pink tourmaline cabochons bracelet by Ronda Coryell available at J. Cotter

Gallery Pink sweater available at Pepi’s

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT 18K yellow gold bracelet with London blue topaz and diamonds by Marco Bicego Jaipur Collection available at Maya Walker 18K white gold and London blue topaz and diamond ring by Lisa Nik available at Maya Walker 18K yellow gold aquamarine and diamond ring by Kern available at Michele’s 14K yellow gold aquamarine ring available at Michele’s 18K white gold aquamarine cobblestone bracelet by Akiva Gil available at Karats

Sequin heart sweater available at Pepi Sports

Champagne flute available at Kitchen Collage

Green pendant earrings by Richard Kimball available at J. Cotter Gallery

18K white gold tourmaline and diamond ring by Sloane Street available at Maya Walker

“Shard” ring with pavè diamonds set in 14K yellow gold by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery

“Shard” ring with pavè diamonds 14K yellow gold by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter Gallery

18K yellow gold cuff with green tourmaline cabochons by Ronda Coryell available at J. Cotter Gallery 18K gold green tourmaline and pink ruby bracelet available at Michele’s

RIGHT HAND: 18K white gold tourmaline and diamond ring by Sloane Street available at Maya Walker 14K yellow gold and emerald ring available at Michele’s “Shard” ring with pavè diamonds set in 14K yellow gold by Jim Cotter available at J. Cotter

Gallery Felt hat available at Gorsuch

Gold sequin dress available at Blitz

Martini glass available at Kitchen Collage

FROM TOP TO BOTTOM: 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond drop earrings available at Lamina 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond multi-stone necklace available at Lamina 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond pendant available at Princess World Jewelers 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond ring available at Princess World Jewelers 14K gold, rutilated quartz and white diamonds Wish Fulfillment ring by Mauri Pioppo available at Mauri Pioppo Fine Jewelry 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond bracelet available at Princess World Jewelers 18K white gold tanzanite and diamond ring available at Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry 18K white gold tanzanite and diamond ring available at Lamina

Royal blue jacket available at Nina McLemore